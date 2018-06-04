Council receives new Coat of Arms

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has officially received its new Coat of Arms from the Royal College of Arms in London.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill was presented with the Crest at a Special Council Meeting by John Petrie, Rouge Croix Pursuivant from the College of Arms.

Mr John Petrie from the Royal College of Arms presents the new Council crest to Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill. Also inlcuded are Deputy Mayor, Councillor Vera McWilliam, HM Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, Chief Executive Jacqui Dixon and Elected Members of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Receiving the new Coat of Arms, the Mayor said: “The presentation of the Letters Patent, granting the Armorial Bearings is a historic milestone for our new Borough.

“With a motto which when translated from latin means Achieving Prosperity Together, the new crest represents the historic nature of our Borough and will provide an official mark used for all civic, ceremonial and legal occasions.”

The Arms includes the Barbican Gate of Antrim Castle that featured in the former Arms of Antrim and a water-wheel charged with cog-wheels which were in the old Newtownabbey design and represent the industrial connections. Supporting the shield are a stag from the old Arms of Antrim and the black griffin of Grimshaw from the Arms of Newtownabbey. Both are standing in a field of barley, representing the rural areas and clutching a representation of the Antrim Round Tower and the Mossley Mill Chimney.

Copies of the new Coat of Arms will be displayed at both Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill.