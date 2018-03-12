Dinner time for Muckamore Women’s Institute!

Muckamore ladies had a great night at their March meeting when they gathered together for dinner.

Following their meal at the Templeton Hotel, members were entertained by talented duo Jane and Brian Hill who sang a medley of songs, by Gwen Campbell who treated the ladies to a selection of humorous verses and by a Dingbats Competition.

Muckamore WI president Marlene Watt (right) congratulates Evelyn Fleming on her birthday at the March meeting.

The monthly birthday girl was Evelyn Fleming and Pauline Bingham was presented with the competition cup.

Gwen Campbell was congratulated on winning the Knockagh Area bowling competition and president Marlene wished her good luck in the Final in April. The vote of thanks was given by Jennifer Johnston.

More pictures in this week’s Times.

Muckmore WI members pictured at their dinner.