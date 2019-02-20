Dogs’ lives looking up in Larne as new daycare facility is to be unleashed

Dog-owners and their pets are in for a boost on March 4 with the opening of doggy daycare facility, Pawsibly Perfect, in Larne.

Based at spacious premises within Ledcom’s Business Park on the outskirts of the town, Pawsibly Perfect offers doggy daycare five days a week, Monday to Friday, from 6am-6pm.

This family business has been established by Samuel McClean, Kiah McAleese and Natasha McClean, each of whom has a background in doggy daycare; the three have been dog-lovers their entire lives.

At Pawsibly Perfect they will provide daycare facilities for social dogs looking for a fun and safe place to spend their day. Every canine newcomer, from young to old, can join them for a trial period to make sure they’re a good fit.

Dogs can stay short or longer term and, on a daily basis can book in for one to 12 hours.

Up to 20 dogs a day can be cared for at the premises, which occupies 1200sqft over units 32 and 33 at the site, where there is plenty of free parking for owners dropping off or collecting their pet.

Samuel, Kiah and Natasha want the pets in their care to be happy, social and safe and Pawsibly Perfect offers open space for dogs in three rooms - one for active, larger dog breeds, another for smaller dogs and a third for quiet dogs who just want to socialise and snooze.

Mindful that every dog has its own taste in food, Pawsibly Perfect ask that owners bring in their own food and snacks for their pet during their stay.

If you have any requests, such as medication and feed breaks, they would be happy to oblige.

Daycare costs £5 for up to three hours, £10 for up to six hours and £15 for a dog staying nine to 12 hours.

Samuel McClean said: “We look forward to welcoming dogs young and old to our doggy daycare. We do our best to make sure that your fur babies will be happy and content while under our care.”

Anyone wishing to find out more can contact Pawsibly Perfect by telephoning 07707412882.