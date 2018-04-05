End of an era for Newtownabbey Greengrocer

Popular Newtownabbey shop Colin Patton & Son Traditional Greengrocer has cleared its shelves at Kings Crescent for the last time.

For more than 25 years, proprietor Colin Patton, has proudly served the community by making only the finest quality fresh fruit and vegetables available for sale to the Newtownabbey community and beyond in his three outlets.

Saturday, March 24, however, marked Colin’s last day in Kings Crescent as he has decided to close this store.

Customers that are used to calling to the greengrocers for a friendly chat with the in-store team need not worry though as Marian Sloan and Jennifer McKay from Patton’s are relocating to the nearby SPAR Kings Crescent, while their colleague Edna Robinson is looking forward to well-earned retirement.

The fresh produce range in SPAR Kings Crescent will be expanding to include all of the high quality fresh fruit and vegetables they’ve enjoyed for over two decades.

Speaking on the hand-over, store owner Colin Patton said: “The past 25 years have been very good to me in terms of business and I’ve loved getting to know the community here in Newtownabbey.

“I’d like to thank them for their custom and for the many happy memories. I am looking forward to devoting more time to the development of my two other stores and am delighted that the Kings Crescent team have the opportunity to move to the

nearby SPAR, where I have no doubt they’ll have a prosperous future.”

SPAR Area Manager, Ian Mullin, commented saying “On behalf of the SPAR Kings Crescent team I’d like to extend our best wishes to Colin. We’re looking forward to maintaining the high standards he is renowned for in the areas of customer care and quality of produce to fulfil the needs of the local community. I am delighted also to welcome two new members to the SPAR Kings Crescent team, where their knowledge and expertise will help us develop and flourish and hope to see many new and familiar faces soon.”