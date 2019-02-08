Final grant funding call out to rural businesses from GROW

GROW South Antrim has issued a final application call for funding under the Rural Business Investment Scheme.

There’s not much time left for any business interested in applying for grant funding to respond.

With funding of up to a maximum of £30,000 available for new businesses and £50,000 for existing micro and small (up to 49 full time equivalent employees) businesses, at a 50% grant rate, this is a great opponrtunity for local businesses wishing to expand or diversify.

Any business interested in applying for grant funding ‘must’ attend a pre-application workshop to be eligible to submit an application under a closed call and the final workshop will takea place on Monday, February 25, from 6.30-8pm at Mossley Mill.

In addition, businesses must be based in a rural part of the Borough, including the small towns of Ballyclare, Crumlin and Randalstown (note - other eligibility criteria apply).

Councillor Vera McWilliam, Chair of the GROW South Antrim Local Action Group, said: “GROW has been allocated a total budget of approximately £2.6million and we look forward to seeing the impact this funding can have on our rural areas, with new jobs and increased business opportunities.

“We are particularly keen for businesses, who have not yet come forward, to get in touch with us. As this is our final call for Rural Business Investment Scheme funding, we want to maximise the benefit of this funding programme. If you have a project idea, contact a member of the GROW South Antrim team to find out whether you can benefit from the programme.”

Attendance at a workshop is a mandatory part of the application process and only businesses who have attended, will be invited to submit an application under a closed call.

A representative that has authority to sign on behalf of the organisation e.g. Business Owner or Company Director must attend the workshop.

To register for a workshop, contact the GROW office T. 028 9448 1311 or E. grow@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk.

Spaces will be allocated on a first come first serve basis, so register early to avoid disappointment.

GROW South Antrim has been appointed in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area to implement the LEADER element of the NI Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014- 2020 in rural South Antrim.

The Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 is part financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.