Firgrove boarding goes live online

An indoor horse walker is one of the many facilities available at Firgrove Pet Resort.

Situated three miles from Larne, six miles from Ballyclare and eight miles from Carrickfergus, Firgrove is set in 21 acres of farmland, with purpose-built facilities, including kennels and a cattery, to provide five-star comfort for your beloved animals.

We can accommodate all breeds of dogs and are delighted that kennel booking has now gone live online, giving owners the benefit of being able to secure their pet a kennel place at the click of a button.

By going onto Firgrove’s web page or Facebook, select Kennels or Cattery, and follow the screen instructions. You are asked to enter your e-mail address and create your own password for privacy.

Firgrove has a wide range of facilities for horses.

At Firgrove, boarding dogs are exercised twice daily and there are individual off-the-lead exercise areas for dogs to be turned out into.

Firgrove can also cater for all other kinds of pets, including rabbits, gerbils, hamsters, goats etc, and provide a collection service at a reasonable charge.

Owners are more than welcome to view our facilities and meet the staff who will care for their pets. Just call to arrange a visit.

Horse-owners are also very well catered for at Firgrove, which provides high standards for your horse, both in terms of accommodation and care, with a full range of modern facilities, including stables, ranging from £30 per week, to include winter feed.

Some of the features you can expect include livery, DIY, part-time or full-time, a floodlit sand arena, an indoor horse walker, covered lunging paddock, six all-day turnout paddocks and segregated grazing paddocks, (April to October).

With alarmed tack rooms, individual tack cupboards and CCTV, Firgrove provides excellent security for your horse. To view facilities or for more details call 078 3180 7777.