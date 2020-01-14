Four-bedroom house in Portstewart

This attractive four-bedroom detached house is located in a much sought after residential area of the seaside resort of Portstewart.

Situated on a choice corner site, this property is in excellent order both internally and externally and enjoys stunning distant sea views towards the Donegal Headlands from its first floor.

Downstairs accommodation includes: a cloakroom with white suite comprising w.c. and corner wash hand basin; a lounge 23’6 x 16’6 (max into bay) with elevated gas fire set in recess, recessed lighting and patio doors to rear; a 13’5 x 11’1 living room with stove set on slate hearth, recessed lighting and tiled floor; a 12’1 x 10’10 dining room with panel French doors from hall, patio doors to rear garden and tiled floor; a 11’11 x 11’11 kitchen with features including integrated ceramic hob, integrated eye level Neff double oven, integrated fridge/freezer, integrated dishwasher, pull-out larder cupboard, island unit with granite worktop, breakfast bar and cupboards below; a 11’10 x 5’10 utility room with features including single drainer stainless steel sink unit, low level built in units with shelving above, plumbed for automatic washing machine, space for tumble dryer, and pedestrian door to rear garden.

First floor accommodation includes: a 13’5 x 11’0 bedroom with built in wardrobe and ensuite featuring w.c., wash hand basin and walk in shower cubicle; a 13’5 x 11’5 bedroom; a 13’5 x 9’5 bedroom with full wall length built in slide robes, views towards Donegal Headlands and Atlantic Ocean; a 13’5 x 8’5 bedroom; a 8’7 x 7’7 (max) bedroom/study; a bathroom with white suite with features including a w.c., wash hand basin set on vanity unit with storage drawers below, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle with rainfall mains shower fitting, and stand alone bath with telephone handheld shower.

Exterior features include: front garden laid in lawn and tarmac driveway extending to detached garage, a wall and fenced enclosed garden laid in lawn to rear, and flagged patio area.

*2 Rockland Crescent,

Off Mill Road,

Portstewart, BT55 7GJ

O/O £314,950

Agent: Mcafee Portstewart: 028 7083 2233