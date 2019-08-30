Free food safety workshop to be held in Mossley

A free food safety workshop to help SME food businesses “get it right” will be held at Mossley Mill on Thursday, September 5.

A host of experts will be on hand to provide practical advice on good food safety practices, including: Food allergens, The role of packaging in food safety, the essentials of food hygiene and controlling food-poisoning bacteria.

The event will run from 9.15am until 1pm.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. To register, visit www.safefood.eu/events