Free workshop on DCD/Dyspraxia

Do you have a child or work with a child who has Developmental co-ordination Disorder (DCD)/ Dyspraxia?

Would you like to gain knowledge and learn practical strategies, on how to support children at home and in school?

A free workshop on Supporting Children with Developmental Coordination Disorder/Dyspraxia will be held on Thursday, March 1, at Antrim Board Centre at 9.45am.

The workshop will cover learning more about Developmental Coordination Disorder/Dyspraxia and will consider practical solutions to common difficulties.

Sharon Drew will also explore a range of resources to support children in school and at home. Sharon is a highly experienced independent Education Consultant, trainer and author.

With over 20 years of working with children as an Occupational Therapist, Sharon has trained extensively throughout the UK

and abroad, published several books and written articles for professional journals. She now works predominantly within the education sector, advising and training on a wide range of subjects relating to physical skills development and special educational needs.

The workshops are being provided through the Empower Project which is a community based Big Lottery Funded initiative, whose focus is to support children under 12 with Autism, Dyslexia and Dyspraxia.

You can book your place via our online booking system https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/empower-project- 14812741411

If you require further information you can contact the Empower project team: 02879395245/ 02879395237