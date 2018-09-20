Garden Centre plans agreed

The Planning Committee of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission to Coleman’s Garden Centre, to redevelop their current site.

The Garden Centre has been trading in the borough for many years and the plans include improvements to access and opportunities to offer more items to customers, such as a farm shop and coffee shop.

The proposal represents an investment of some £5 million into the area and on completion, it is estimated the new Garden Centre will employ almost 100 people.

Following the decision, Committee Chairman, Councillor Henry Cushinan said: “These plans are a great addition to the borough and will offer residents and visitors a fantastic range of products. The development of the current site will continue to help the growth of our borough’s economy.”