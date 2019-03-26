Georgia awarded Showjumping bursary

Georgia Osprey from Antrim, a first year further education student at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, has become the proud recipient of the Showjumping Ireland (SJI) bursary.

It was presented to her during the annual equine careers event at Enniskillen Campus by Ray Buchanan and Caroline Brindley from Show Jumping Ireland (pictured).

Georgia is studying on the Level Three Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management programme. She was awarded the bursary for achieving the highest practical mark in her Prepare Horses for Presentation module.