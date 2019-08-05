Greater access at Glynn railway halt

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has welcomed work by Translink to improve accessibility for passengers at Glynn railway halt.

In a statement, Mr. Lyons said: “The work to improve accessibility for passengers with disabilities and mobility issues is something I have lobbied for over recent times and I am pleased that this work will begin in September.

“Translink have agreed to widen the platform to provide more room for those in mobility scooters and wheelchairs who are alighting and boarding at the halt.

“It is important that we ensure that no-one is disadvantaged from using public transport and I am confident that these works will go some way to improving the experience of those passengers who suffer with mobility issues.”