GROW South Antrim announces opening of new funding call

GROW South Antrim has announced a new funding call opening under the Rural Basic Services Scheme.

With funding of up to £75,000 at a 75% grant rate, this is an opportunity for rural communities, who have identified a gap in Basic Service provision and wish to address it. For example, the extension or creation of a health or community hub delivering multiple services.

Antrim & Newtownabbey Deputy Mayor, Cr Vera McWilliam, Chair of GROW South Antrim Local Action Group said: “GROW South Antrim has been allocated a total budget of approximately £2.6 million and we are looking forward to seeing the impact this funding can have on those living within our rural communities.”

Those interested can register now to attend one of the pre-application workshops.

Workshops are a mandatory part of the application process and only those who have attended will be invited to submit an application under a closed call.

Workshops must be attended by a representative who has authority to sign on behalf of the organisation e.g. Company Director, Committee or Board Member and will be held on February 6, from 6.30pm – 8.30pm at Mossley Mill and on February 13, from 10am–12 noon at Antrim Civic Centre.

To register for a workshop, contact the GROW South Antrim office T. 9448 1311 or E. grow@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk