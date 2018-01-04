Action on Hearing Loss monthly free Drop-in Hearing Aid Support Sessions is moving to a new venue to Cloughfern Parish Centre, 126 Doagh Road, Newtownabbey from this month.

This support session, in partnership with the Northern Trust is for the local and wider Newtownabbey community and is available from Thursday, January 18, and every third Thursday of the month from 10am-12noon at the new venue.

It’s a Free drop-in support service, where no appointment is needed.

Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, will be on hand to provide basic hearing checks, hearing aid maintenance and cleaning, batteries and tubing.

The sessions provide support, information and practical advice for people with hearing loss and tinnitus.

Action on Hearing Loss supports individuals who are housebound, or in residential care, by providing home visit support to them and their families.

To get in contact with us at Action on Hearing Loss, please telephone Angela Stanbridge on Tel: 02890 239619 or mobile 07940 160672 or Email: angela.stanbridge@hearingloss.org.uk or visit www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk