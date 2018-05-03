Hillcroft School wins ‘Snap the Cig’ prize

Hillcroft School in Newtownabbey has won a new iPad in a ‘Snap the Cig’ photo competition.

Hundreds of primary school pupils entered the competition which was run by leading local charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland with the support of the Public Health Agency (PHA) as part of the multi-agency Tobacco Control strategy in Northern Ireland

Pupils from Hillcroft Primary School have emerged winners in the 'Snap the Cig' photo competition. 'Hundreds of primary school pupils entered the competition which aimed to encourage pupils to take part in the campaign for a smokefree future. '(Photograph kindly submitted). 'Photograph by Declan Roughan

The aim of the competition was to encourage as many children as possible to take part in the campaign for a smokefree future. Entrants were asked to snap a photo on the themes of smokefree cars, smokefree grounds or stopping smoking.

Gerry McElwee, Head of Cancer Prevention at Cancer Focus NI, said: “Congratulations to all the winners. We were delighted with the enthusiasm and creativity of the young people who are all members of our Smokebusters programme. We can clearly see that many are aware of the dangers of smoking and the benefits of staying smokefree, which is excellent news.

“This is such an important subject and this competition is a first-class way to make the children think about some of the issues and encourage them to stay away from cigarettes.”