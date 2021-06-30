Five bedroom home on Belfast Road, Ballynure. Photo: Doherty Yea

East Antrim property: five bed home with games room, wine cellar and gym

Burn Lodge is a well presented, generously proportioned detached family home located in a generous site with countryside views to the rear.

By Helena McManus
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:09 pm

Split over three levels, the unique home offers an abundance of adaptable living accommodation, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a games room, wine cellar, and gym.

The Ballynure property is on the market with Doherty Yea for £475,000; for more information, click here.

1. Burn Lodge

Lounge.

Photo: Doherty Yea

Buy photo

2. Burn Lodge

Kitchen/diner.

Photo: Doherty Yea

Buy photo

3. Burn Lodge

Living room.

Photo: Doherty Yea

Buy photo

4. Burn Lodge

Luxury bathroom.

Photo: Doherty Yea

Buy photo
East Antrim
Next Page
Page 1 of 4