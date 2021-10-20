East Antrim property: take a look inside this two bedroom apartment with sea views

The first floor apartment enjoys a magnificent outlook over Carrickfergus Marina towards Belfast Lough.
In excellent decorative order throughout, the accommodation comprises of a spacious entrance hall with ample storage, two double bedrooms (the master with en-suite), and a contemporary bathroom.
There is also a fully fitted kitchen with a range of appliances open to the living / dining area, and access to the balcony.
The property is on the market with for £245,000 with Simon Brien Residential; for more information, click here.
