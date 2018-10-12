IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

These three children enjoyed dressing up in P1 at Mallusk Primary. 1997.

Etta and Jackie Mann look on as Mayor, Alderman Edward Crilly signs his 'Letter to the Minister' about the future of Whiteabbey Hospital. 1997.

Staff of the Newtownabbey II District Office of the Housing Executive raised �462 for the Romanian Orphan Appeal - Heather Smyth , Linda Turkington (Ballyclare and District Support Group) and Sandra Moore. 1997