IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive

Trevor Taylor (second left) chair of the Police Federation Country Club presents a cheque for �1156 to Ian Hamill, chair of the Ballyclare and District Support Group to the Comber Romanian Orphan Appeal. Included are: the Mayor of Larne and the manager of the Club Neil Taylor. 1997
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

These three children enjoyed dressing up in P1 at Mallusk Primary. 1997.

Etta and Jackie Mann look on as Mayor, Alderman Edward Crilly signs his 'Letter to the Minister' about the future of Whiteabbey Hospital. 1997.

Staff of the Newtownabbey II District Office of the Housing Executive raised �462 for the Romanian Orphan Appeal - Heather Smyth , Linda Turkington (Ballyclare and District Support Group) and Sandra Moore. 1997

Anne Marie McGrath of McFarlane's Chemists provides Jamie Burke with nutrirional supplementation for the World Junior Powerlifting Championships in Bratislava. Twenty-year-old Jamie, a UUJ student from Glengormley, is the current British champion in the 75kg under 23 years class and will be jetting off with the rest of the British tean. 1997.

