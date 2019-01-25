IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.
East Antrim Golf League offficials Cecil Lindsay, David Wilson, Albert McCullough, Richard Park, Sam McBurney, Denis Allen and Bill Byers at an event to mark the League's 50 year's of success.
Members of the fourth Newtownabbey BB company football team who beat the 16th Newtownabbey BB company team in the Junior BB competition. 1989.
Mayor of Newtownabbey Ald. Edward Crilly presents a plaque to Stephen Calvert, manager of the Newtownabbey Strikers during a civic reception held to mark their achievements in The Holland Cup.
