Some of the members of the 16th Newtownabbey BB company team which was runner-up in the final of the Newtownabbey BB company football competitoin. 1989

IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

East Antrim Golf League offficials Cecil Lindsay, David Wilson, Albert McCullough, Richard Park, Sam McBurney, Denis Allen and Bill Byers at an event to mark the League's 50 year's of success.
Members of the fourth Newtownabbey BB company football team who beat the 16th Newtownabbey BB company team in the Junior BB competition. 1989.
Members of the fourth Newtownabbey BB company football team who beat the 16th Newtownabbey BB company team in the Junior BB competition.
Mayor of Newtownabbey Ald. Edward Crilly presents a plaque to Stephen Calvert, manager of the Newtownabbey Strikers during a civic reception held to mark their achievements in The Holland Cup.
