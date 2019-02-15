IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

James Jenkins, Ross Forsythe and Jonathan Lynd of East Antrim Pony Club won the boys' teams event at the Pony Club's Area 17 Triathlon Championships. 1997.

Senior citizens and Sandown Nursing Home residents enjoyed a line dancing display pictured with members of Abbey Dance Ranch who performed. 1997.

Raymond Gray from Jordanstown (third left) collects his golfing prize from Ronnie McQuaid after the NI Hospice Golf Competition area finals. Included is Harry McMurray and John McAllister. 1997.

Mill Green Youth Club members who have just returned from a cross-community visit to Holland. 1997.