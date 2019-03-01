IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

David Black, second left, from Rathcoole, who received a City & Guilds Certificate in Motor Vehicle Repair, and Nigel Lennox, second right, from Newtownabbey, who received an NVQ Level II Certificate in Carpentry and Joinery, are presented with their certificates. Included are (from left) P. Davidson (Enterprise Ulster), Eleanor Ross (City & Guilds) and Joe Eagleson (Enterprise Ulster). 1997.

The Broadway workshop's committee members are pictured with Jim Graham, Broadway's manager. 1997.

P1 Pupils Hannah Walsh, Fiona Henderson, Jordan Dunlop and Rebecca Logan play a learning game at Mallusk Primary School. 1997.

Rebecca Doherty, Darren Geddis and Jimmy Elliott assemble jigsaws at Mallusk Primary School P1 class. 1997.