IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive

Glengormley High School sixth formers who have secured a variety of places in higher education. 1997.

Mayor and Mayoress, Ald. and Mrs Edward Crilly, with George Mackey, Hilary Mackey, and Ald. and Mrs Jim Rooney at the Mayor's Installation Dinner. 1997.

Rosemary Harper, Charlene Cowan, Carrie Graham and Susan Crawford - all pupils of Ballyclare Secondary School try out the equipment at the official opening of the new Leisure Centre. 1997

The Mayor, Alderman Edward Crilly accepts a cheque from Mr Eamon McCartan, chief executive of the Sports Council at the official opening of the new Sixmile Leisure Centre. 1997.