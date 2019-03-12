IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

First Kilbride Scouts - William, Darren David, Ashleigh, Chris, William and Keith - smile for our cameraman. 1997.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Photos may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in print in full.

Pupils from various classes at Earlview Primary School display their new school uniforms, 1997.

John Scott was accompanied by fellow Triumph Club NI members and members of Ballyclare Lions Club when he presented a cheque to Honour Irwin for Action Cancer. The money was raised through the May Fair Vintage Cavalcade. 1997.

Thompson Primary School pupils Lauren, Rachel and Aaron who had poems published in the book Children of Ulster which was written by primary pupils from both sides of the community. 1997