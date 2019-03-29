IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Parents who attended a coffee morning at Ballyduff Primary School in aid of the Macmillan nurses. 1997

Pupils of Ballyclare Primary School show off the pennies they have collected for the Save The Children Fund. 1997

Miriam Uhlemann (Save the Children Fund) presents first aid and baby resuscitation certificates to successful participants at Newtownabbey Community High School. 1997.