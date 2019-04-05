IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Alderman Rooney presents prizes to winners in the Abbey Historical Society's Open Week Colouring Competition. 1997

Heather Thornton from Loughry College presents food hygiene certificates to Glengormley High School pupils who attended a one-day course at the college as part of National Food Safety Week. 1997

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes but appear in full in print.

Mallusk Primary School pupils wait their turn to see one of the safety exhibitions on show at Ballyearl. 1997

Glengormley committee of the Cancer Research Campaign held a craft fair at the Chimney Corner. Pictured are committee members with Hilary Arnold (left) fair organiser. 1997

Killbride Central Primary School pupils with their harvest display. 1997