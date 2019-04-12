IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Members of Ballyclare Cub Scouts who took part in tree plantingat Ballyclare Rugby Club. 1997

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on?

Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them.

Shelley Crawford and Lynsey Watters receiving top A Level prizes from Rev and Mrs Brown and Mr and Mrs King at Monkstown Community School prizegiving. 1997

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Kerry-Ann Huxley of Glengormley, Gary Humphrey of Carrickfergus, Philip Con and Susanne McFarland from Newtownabbey with their Spirit of Enniskillen Certificates. 1997

A group of happy pupils at the Teddy Bear's picnic at Rathcoole Primary School, 1997