IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Olivia and Marjorie Lynn ran a jewellery sale and raised �190.70 for Greendale Nursery. They presented their cheque to staff members Grace and Linda and children.1997
Ballyrobert Pre-School pupils playing with the classroom tunnel. 1997

Tea time for Jenna, Sarah and Lauren at Ballyrobert Pre-School Group. 1997

Guests at the Belfast High School former pupils' dinner - Ian Elliott, Mark Greer, Stephen Hilditch and John McMillan..1997

Harry Ferguson, Raymond Wright, John McClay, Graham Winksworth and Ronnie McKittrick at Belfast High School former pupils' dinner. 1997

Ronnie Simpson and Stephen Johnston of Country Estates, who sponsored Ballyclare Rugby Club's First XV match against Enniskillen with Fred Holcroft (Ballyclare President), John Latimer (Enniskillen) and Peter Carson and George McClure (Ballyclare RFC). 1997

