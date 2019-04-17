IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Newtownabbey Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Ballyrobert Pre-School pupils playing with the classroom tunnel. 1997

Tea time for Jenna, Sarah and Lauren at Ballyrobert Pre-School Group. 1997

Guests at the Belfast High School former pupils' dinner - Ian Elliott, Mark Greer, Stephen Hilditch and John McMillan..1997

Harry Ferguson, Raymond Wright, John McClay, Graham Winksworth and Ronnie McKittrick at Belfast High School former pupils' dinner. 1997