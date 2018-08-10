IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

There are more in this week’s Larne Times.

Larne Football Supports Club longest serving and highly respected member, Bob Holden, was treated to a celebration party at the Club on his 80th birthday. He received gifts from Raymond Magill, representating the Club. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Pictured in their costumes and ready to perform in the Linn School 'At Home' Night performances are some of the pupils. 1989

Linn Primary children from 'The Isle of Innisfree' set at their school production. 1989