IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archive

Representatives of three charities who benefitted from the proceeds of a garden fete organised by the residents and staff of Edenmore Private Nursing Home - Eileen Dunlop of Edenmore with Aileen Reynolds of Whiteabbey Hospital, Derek McCambley of Alzheimer's Society and Ida Walker of Friedrichs Ataxia Group. 1997

A group of stall holders at the Mounthill Fair who were raising funds for the Raloo Church Hall repair fund. 1992

Vanessa Boyd competed at Mounthill Fair on 'Blackberry' and is pictured with her mother Valerie, sister Catherine and Rachel McCalmon. 1992

Wendy and the Never Never Land were the first Best Group Section winners at Glenarm Festival fance dress. 1992

Judge Sam Wallace with the winner of the best pen of Blackface at Mounthill annual Fair - Cameron Agnew of Ballyeaston. 1992

Jordanstown WI celebrated their 50th anniversary with a dinner which was attended by WI Federation Chair Kathllen Doherty and Jordanstown president Laura Burnett - pictured here with members. 1997