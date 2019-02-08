The Carnlough team which competed in the Whitehead Youth Club's 'It's a Knockout' event. 1989.

IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Carrickfergus Lions Club members pictured with their wives at the annual charter dinner dance which was held at the Fergus Inn - David and Sandra Courtney, Sam and Ann Wilson and Stanley and Patricia Millen. 1991.
Carrickfergus Lions Club members pictured with their wives at the annual charter dinner dance which was held at the Fergus Inn - David and Sandra Courtney, Sam and Ann Wilson and Stanley and Patricia Millen. 1991.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Margaret Smyth from the Seapark Sports and Social Club presents a �1,000 cheque - the proceeds of a cabaret and dinner dance - to David Hill for RAMS as Club officials look on. 1991.
Margaret Smyth from the Seapark Sports and Social Club presents a �1,000 cheque - the proceeds of a cabaret and dinner dance - to David Hill for RAMS as Club officials look on. 1991.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The runners-up in the Carrickfergus Festival Art Competition pictured after receiving their prizes from the Mayor, Councillor Charlie Johnston. The children are from Whitehead PS, St Nicolas PS and Greenisland. 1991.
The runners-up in the Carrickfergus Festival Art Competition pictured after receiving their prizes from the Mayor, Councillor Charlie Johnston. The children are from Whitehead PS, St Nicolas PS and Greenisland. 1991.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Sponsors and Club representatives who attended the Parkview Hockey Club sponsors' evening. 1997
Sponsors and Club representatives who attended the Parkview Hockey Club sponsors' evening. 1997
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2