IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archives
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.
Carrickfergus Lions Club members pictured with their wives at the annual charter dinner dance which was held at the Fergus Inn - David and Sandra Courtney, Sam and Ann Wilson and Stanley and Patricia Millen. 1991.
The runners-up in the Carrickfergus Festival Art Competition pictured after receiving their prizes from the Mayor, Councillor Charlie Johnston. The children are from Whitehead PS, St Nicolas PS and Greenisland. 1991.