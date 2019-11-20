IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Larne, Carrick and Newtownabbey Times.

Reciipients of Basic Food Hygiene Certificates who received their awards at a special reception in the Mayor's parlour in Larne. 1989.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school?

Maybe a sports team you played on?

Or a special event that was a special memory?

One of the cartoon characters distributes goodies to children along the parade route during the start of Civic Week in Larne.'1992

We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes

The start of the Civic Week Fun Run.'1992

Larne Sea Cadet Corp step out along Larne's Main Street during the Civic Week parade. 1992

A group of runners during the Civic Week race. 1992

Rotaract members Victoria, Rosemary, Chris, Alison, Carol and Kim who organised the fancy dress competition for Civic Week. 1992

Some of the entrants in the Civic Week Fancy Dress Competition. '1002

A group of Islandmagee Beavers with their leader Jennifer Johnston after the Civic Week parade. 1992

All aboard the MGA float for the Civic Week parade. 1992