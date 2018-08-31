IN PICTURES: The Way We Were

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Times.

Pictured at the Victorian morning for P7 pupils at Doagh Primary School are Ruth Strange, Ryan Grimason , Edward Wilkinson and Lucy McComb. 1997.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

Ryan Ashton writing on slate and Darren Taggart with a nib pen during a P7 Victorian morning at Doagh Primary School. 1997.