IN PICTURES: The Way We Were

East Antrim Christian Endeavour immediate past president Ruth Hutchinson from Glengormley hands over the chain of office to June Ross of Carrickfergus. 1989.
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Pictured at the Victorian morning for P7 pupils at Doagh Primary School are Ruth Strange, Ryan Grimason , Edward Wilkinson and Lucy McComb. 1997.

Ryan Ashton writing on slate and Darren Taggart with a nib pen during a P7 Victorian morning at Doagh Primary School. 1997.

Belfast High School year teacher Joan Wilson with David McIlroy who received the third form cup for academic excellence, and Zarah Akilagun, winner of the Crazy Prices shield of Merit for academic excellence and contribution to school life. 1997.

