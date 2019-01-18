Members of the Beeches Riding Club, Ballyclare, who were successful in the NI Riding Club League events. 1997.

IN PICTURES: The Way We Were

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Newtownabbey Times.

Members of Monkstown Social Club's Come Dancing Club who presented a cheque for �460 to the NI Hospice., 1997.
Members of Monkstown Social Club's Come Dancing Club who presented a cheque for �460 to the NI Hospice., 1997.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Competitors in the YFCU Home Management Final pictured with judges, Included is: Pamela Duddy and Leanne Weatherup (Ballycraigy YFC), 1997.
Competitors in the YFCU Home Management Final pictured with judges, Included is: Pamela Duddy and Leanne Weatherup (Ballycraigy YFC), 1997.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Ken McFaul and Newtownabbey Mayor Edward Crilly with pupils from BRA, Belfast High, Glengormley High and Dominican College who are going to Arlington, Texas, as part of a cross-community project. 1997.
Ken McFaul and Newtownabbey Mayor Edward Crilly with pupils from BRA, Belfast High, Glengormley High and Dominican College who are going to Arlington, Texas, as part of a cross-community project. 1997.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Dame Jane Gow visited Cedar Lodge School where she was greeted by the principal Zoe Vallely and representatives of EDCO, BOC and Belfast Education Board.
Dame Jane Gow visited Cedar Lodge School where she was greeted by the principal Zoe Vallely and representatives of EDCO, BOC and Belfast Education Board.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1