The Irish Youth Foundation visited Hazelwood Integrated College recently and pupils presented Virginia Lawlor, Trustee of the Irish Youth Foundation, with a signed copy of the music composed by Barry Douglas and written by Michael Longley poet.

The Irish Youth foundation helps fund projects like Harmony North, Bar Mock Trials and the Student Internship Programme at the College and staff and pupils were delighted to host their visitors from IYF.

Photograph kindly submitted.