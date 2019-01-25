Larne Drama Circle brings TV comedy classic to the stage

Larne Drama Circle will be presenting the stage version of the hugely popular 80s TV comedy classic ’Allo ’Allo at the McNeill Theatre, Larne Leisure Centre, from Wednesday to Friday, February 20-22

Audiences can follow the adventures of hapless café owner Rene Artois in German-occupied France as he and his tone-deaf wife Edith struggle to keep for themselves a priceless portrait by Van Klomp, stolen by the Germans and kept in a sausage in their cellar.

Rene is also hiding in his cellar two British Airmen and is endeavouring, with the help of the Resistance, to repatriate them. However, communications with London through a radio disguised as a cockatoo add to the many embarrassments he endures in the company of his patrons.

Matters come to a head with the news that Hitler is to visit the town and Rene will need all the wit he can muster to save his café and his life...

This is set to be an evening of of laughter and nostalgia mixed with conspiracy and confusion in the company of well-loved characters such as Officer Crabtree, waitresses Yvette and Mimi, Michelle of the Resistance and master of disguise Leclerc as they try to outwit the occupying forces, who include scatter-brained Colonel von Strohm, Lieutenant Gruber in his little tank and General von Schmelling, not to mention Italian war hero Captain Bertorelli, Gestapo Officer Herr Flick and his bit on the side, Helga.

Booking opens Monday, February 4, at Larne Visitor Information Centre (Tel: 028 2826 2495). Tickets cost £8.