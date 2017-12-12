Laura wins UU Business School Excellence Award

A young Antrim woman is celebrating success after winning a top award at the annual Ulster University Business School’s Student Awards organised by the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.

Laura Tweed, who recently achieved an MSc in Marketing, and is currently working as part of the graduate programme at meat processors Dunbia, won the Shredbank award for Excellence for achieving the highest mark in the module.

Dr Darryl Cummins, Acting Head of the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing said: “These Awards recognise the top performers across the range of marketing, entrepreneurship and strategy related programmes. The Ulster University Business School prides itself on delivering courses which enable students to not only reach their academic potential but also allow them to experience the subjects through practical application, developing skills and raising ambition.”

A total of 16 sponsored awards were presented. Sponsors include Moy Park, Hastings Hotels, First Trust Bank, Shredbank, Marketing Institute of Ireland and Wrightbus.