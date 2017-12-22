NI Hospice Lights to Remember service has been held at Dominican college where families from throughout the province gathered to celebrate and remember the lives of their loved ones at the annual Lights To Remember event.

Following an emotive service at Dominican College Fortwilliam, hosted by Hospice President Paul Clarke and with renditions by Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh, the 1,400 strong crowd followed a candlelit procession along Fortwilliam to the grounds of the Hospice on Somerton Road.

There thousands of lights of remembrance on the Hospice tree were switched on.