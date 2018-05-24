Mini Rugby Fest scores with Mossley pupils

Maxol’s Primary School recent Mini Rugby Festival scored big with primary school teams including a number in East Antrim

Mossley Primary School was were among the 32 primary school teams who attended the Kingspan Stadium for the four-day Festival in May.

It gave young rugby enthusiasts the chance of a lifetime - the opportunity to play at the home of their Ulster Rugby heroes.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “We really see the importance of supporting our local schools and communities at a grass roots level and our partnership with Ulster Mini Rugby has enabled us to foster and build meaningful long-lasting relationships with our local communities.

“We’re also thrilled to be able to not only provide the young players with opportunities to stay active, but also give them the chance to meet their sporting heroes in the number one rugby stadium in the country.”

Each day during the Festival, eight schools from across Northern Ireland were split into two pools of four, with each school playing three 14-minute matches.

Maxol first supported Ulster Mini Rugby festivals in 2013 and recently renewed its sponsorship for the third time, taking the partnership through until 2019.