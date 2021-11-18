The Londonderry singer revealed the Lottery commissioned artwork at Antrim Castle Gardens which aims to inspire change and encourage the public to think about how they might use some of the £30million raised for good causes each week in their own communities.

The installation in Northern Ireland is the second of four pieces of artwork that National Lottery plans to unveil this week across the UK as part of its 27th birthday celebrations.

When viewed face on the balls spell out the word ‘DREAMS’ and from another angle they form a question mark.

Nadine Coyle teams up with The National Lottery to unveil a striking installation in the Castle Gardens, Antrim to encourage the nation to think about how they might use some of the £30million raised for good causes each week in their own communities. Photo by Charles McQuillan/ Getty Images for The National Lottery

Once all four pieces have been unveiled, they will spell out the message ‘BUILD DREAMS, CREATE CHANGE’.

The 36-year-old ex-Girls Aloud singer said: “Performing at venues around the UK throughout my career, I was able to really experience the impactful changes The National Lottery funding can create for so many individuals and organisations in the music industry.

“The Arts have always had the ability to connect you with people, to give you confidence and to nurture your creativity.

“And so, celebrating this funding that identifies and supports local community projects to inspire and include future generations is something that is very close to my heart.”

The installation is made up of over 636 National Lottery balls to represent the 636,000 projects that have been supported over the last 27 years. Photo by Charles McQuillan/ Getty Images for The National Lottery

Each installation has been made from more than 636 National Lottery balls, which represent the 636,000 and more organisations that benefit from the funding across the sports, art, heritage and community sectors.

The Northern Ireland installation will be available to view until Sunday, with other installations popping up in the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and Trafalgar Square in London.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said “I am delighted that The National Lottery has chosen the magnificent Antrim Castle Gardens as their Northern Ireland location to showcase this wonderful piece of art.

“We share a mutual passion for helping to improve our local communities and support the array of good causes across the Borough”.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Chair of the National Lottery Forum, said: “With £30million raised for good causes each week, we have grants available from £3,000 to £5million.

“By coming together as communities, and as a nation, we can build, dream and create to change our future for the better and for generations to come.”

