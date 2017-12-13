Monkstown sign language course underway

People living and working in the Monkstown area have been taking part in sign language classes funded by the Housing Executive.

Twelve participants have signed up for the 16-week British Sign Language (BSL) course which is being held in Monkstown Community Centre.

Mark Cooper, Director of Monkstown Community Association, said: “We realised some time ago that we couldn’t communicate with everyone in our association as some people had hearing impairments. We thought it would be a good idea to organise a sign language course.

“Employees in the local supermarket are also attending the classes so that they can communicate with hearing impaired customers.

“Thanks to this funding from the Housing Executive, soon we will be able to communicate with all the members in our community group.”

Housing Executive Area Manager Sharon Crooks said: “We’re delighted to support these sign language classes which will improve people’s day-to-day lives in the local community and in turn this will help to build a stronger community.”