Mossley Primary packed for Transition Fair

Mossley Primary School once again opened its doors to a variety of post-primary schools on January 9, when it held its annual Transition Fair.

The fair has been successfully over the past few years and even got a mention in the school’s 2014 ETi report.

Ballyclare Secondary - jack Thompson, Hannah Hopper, Kyle Barr and Ellie Cooke - who had a stand at the Transition Fair hosted by Mossley Primary School.

This year’s was no exception with a huge crowd of primary pupils from throughout the East Antrim area attending along with students from a large number of post primary schools who hosted information stands.

Mossley Primary is always keen to develop its links with post-primary schools in order to make transition for its Primary Seven pupils as smooth and as informed a process as possible and finds the Transition Fair helps with this process.

Photographs of the event have been kindly submitted.

Former pupils of Mossley Primary School with Principal Mr Stephen Mulligan and the school's Transition Fair event organiser, Miss Laura Sherwin. (pics submitted).

Hazelwood integrated College Niamh McMurray, Sinead Tolan and Abi-Rose Duncan at Mossley PS Transition Fair. (pics submitted).