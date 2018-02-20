New hearing loss group launches

A new support group for people living with hearing loss has been launched by the charity Hearing Link.

The Newtownabbey Hearing Loss Group, which is supported with funding from the Big Lottery Fund, aims to provide a supportive peer environment for those experiencing changes in their hearing.

Led entirely by the charity’s experienced volunteers, the group will meet on the last Thursday of every month from 7-9pm at Corr’s Corner, Ballyclare Road in Newtownabbey. The first get-together will take place on Thursday, February 22.

The local community are invited to come along for information and support for hearing loss from those with similar experiences.

Sarah Lynch, Hearing Link’s Northern Ireland Manager, said: “Our volunteers are delighted to start this new hearing loss group in Newtownabbey. They are looking forward to welcoming anyone who is looking for support, guidance or simply the chance to meet others with similar experiences. If you have experienced changes in your hearing and not sure what to do next, our volunteers can help. Please join us at Corr’s Corner the last Thursday of every month.”

Hearing Link works for and with people with hearing loss across the UK, and with their families and friends.

For further information about Newtownabbey Hearing Loss Group email northernireland@hearinglink.org.