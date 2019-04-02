Newtownabbey firm launches latest fundraiser for Childrens’ Hospice

A Newtownabbey firm has launched its latest charity initiative with long term charity partner, NI Children’s Hospice.

Briggs Equipment have been working with the Hospice as one of their corporate partners for the last three years and have taken part in several events and activities in a bid to raise vital funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Their latest initiative uses their own machinery that has been branded in the colours of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice to help promote the charity as well as raising funds.

Two forklifts from the short term hire fleet have recently been branded to reflect charities that Briggs Equipment is working with for 2019, Alzheimer’s Research UK and Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

As they are part of the short term hire fleet at Briggs, they are now available to short term hire with a 10 per cent portion of each hire going direct to the charity.

The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice recently had their forklift on site at their Head Office in Newtownabbey to let staff, children and their families have the first look at the truck.

Katie Parke (10) along with two nurses from the Hospice - Roisin and Grainne - gave the forklift their seal of approval.

Last year, Briggs raised a grand total of £10,606.00 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and hopes to beat that target during 2019.

Marketing Executive for Briggs Equipment, Ashleigh Hill said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for us to raise important funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

“At Briggs Equipment, charity is very important to all our staff and we have a fantastic workforce that is dedicated to giving back whether that’s through fundraising events or volunteering.

“We have developed an excellent relationship with Jonathan and the team at the Children’s Hospice and hope this latest campaign will be a success”.

Jonathan Lamberton, Corporate Engagement Executive at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, said: “We have been planning this with Ashleigh and the team at Briggs for a little while now and I was blown away with how incredible it looks in real life.

“This co-branding initiative is a perfect example of generating charitable donations through existing business whilst helping attract new business.

“The team at Briggs are incredible, raising significant money for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and volunteering in our gardens each year.

“We couldn’t provide the care we do for Katie and all the other amazing children in our care without their support.”