Newtownabbey nurse making marathon effort for Diabetes UK NI

A Newtownabbey woman recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes has decided to take on a special challenge for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.

Karen Law will be taking on the Belfast City Marathon on Monday, May 7, for the local charity and raise awareness of the condition.

She said: “As a nurse, I did recognise the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes but when I heard the diagnosis I was still taken aback.

“I knew that I was more thirsty than normal, I was running to the loo more frequently, I was really tired all the time and I had lost a lot of weight so it made sense that this was diabetes. I really don’t want Type 1 diabetes to get in my way or define what I can and can’t do so that is why I am running the Belfast City Marathon. I am a really active person so I think this will help me manage my condition and I know how important it is to stay as fit and healthy as possible.”

About 10 per cent of people with diabetes have Type 1.

People with Type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin. No one knows exactly what causes it, but it’s not to do with being overweight and it isn’t currently preventable. It’s the most common type of diabetes in children and young adults, starting suddenly and getting worse quickly. Type 1 diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses – taken either by injections or via an insulin pump. It is also recommended to follow a healthy diet and take regular physical activity.

Karen said: “When you hear ‘lifelong condition’, ‘no cure’, it is really easy to get swept away by it all and feel powerless. I have only been diagnosed a few months so there will probably be days I feel like that ahead but for now I want to keep focused on the marathon. I want to help raise awareness about diabetes and that it can strike at any point. I hope there are other people who are living with diabetes who will help me raise awareness and get involved. It doesn’t matter which type of diabetes you have, we should all be supporting one another and help people to understand the condition more. I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead and will learn so much about my diabetes as I train and complete the marathon.’

Diabetes UK NI National Fundraiser, Naomi Breen, said: “It is so inspiring to learn that Karen was only diagnosed in December last year and is now taking on the Belfast City Marathon. Diabetes is a complex condition and can have differing impacts on us. Karen is determined to take diabetes on head on and help motivate others who may be struggling with their diabetes.

Anyone who would like to support Karen, take part in the race, walk or fun run can get in touch with fundraising@diabetes.org.uk who can support you along the way.

The Belfast City Marathon takes place on May 7 and the current entry rate closes on Wednesday, February 28.