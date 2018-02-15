Newtownabbey pupil creates ‘Masterpiece for the MAC’

A nine-year-old Newtownabbey boy has won the chance to have his ‘Street Dance’ masterpiece displayed in the MAC.

Primary pupil Tyler Baxter has been announced as the overall winner of the MAC’s 7th annual ‘Masterpiece for the MAC’ primary school art competition, proudly sponsored by Volvic.

Tyler’s artwork ‘Street Dance’, was inspired by artist Jackson Pollock, who is well known for his unique style of drip painting.

The talented nine-year-old had the chance to see his winning artwork exhibited in the MAC last week.

Tyler also won a creative art box, Volvic goodie bag and a special creative workshop for his whole class to enjoy. The winning artwork was chosen from over 600 entries by primary school children across Northern Ireland.

The response from primary school children has huge with 12 winning masterpieces selected in the seventh year of the Northern Ireland-wide competition.

Tyler, a pupil from Jordanstown School revealed he was inspired to create the winning piece after researching artists with his class. He said: “I started by dripping coloured paint all over the page just like “Action Jackson” did. I used a large straw and a balloon pump to blow the paint to make the patterns. It was good messy fun!”

All 12 winning masterpieces are currently framed and displayed in the MAC – the Masterpiece for the MAC exhibition is now open to the public.

Rebecca at Volvic said: “We saw some exceptional artwork from the many budding artists who entered the competition and we would like to extend our thanks to all who took part.”

Joanne Beattie at Valeo Foods Northern Ireland (Danone Waters distributor) said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Volvic and the MAC on such an exciting and inspiring project!”

Simon Magill, Creative Director at the MAC, said: “The MAC is committed to the pursuit of excellence in all forms of art and encouraging young talent is a vital part of our work and we are delighted with the response which saw a great number of entries from all over Northern Ireland.”

“The quality of the entries in this year’s competition has hugely impressed us and we would like to congratulate all the winners on their success in a very competitive year. It is inspiring to see so many young children get more involved and more creative with their school art activities. We’d also like to thank Volvic for their support this year, and it’s been amazing to share the message of healthy hydration and recycling with schools across the country.”

The Masterpiece for the MAC exhibition will run until June 24.