circa 1900: The victorian gothic facade of Queens College at Belfast. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images)

Old Belfast: Historic images from the Northern Ireland archives including the launch of the ‘Titanic’

Looking back at Belfast life.

All pictures: Getty Images

Irish unionist politician Sir Edward Carson (1854 - 1935, right) with Ruby, Lady Carson during the Orangemen's Day celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 12th July 1920. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Lord Carson

The liner Titanic in dry dock at the Harland and Wolff shipyard, Belfast, February 1912. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Titanic In Dry Dock

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Winston Churchill (1874 - 1965) is presented with a green hat and clay pipe by students during rag week at Queen's' University, Belfast, 3rd March 1926. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

3. Winston Churchill

October 1910: Tugboats pull the White Star liner 'Olympic' out of the docks following her launch at Belfast. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

4. Launch Of Ship

