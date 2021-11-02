Massereene golfers win ‘Sod Busters Cup’

Members of Massereene and Allen Park Golf Clubs played a very close contest recently for The Sod Busters Cup.

The trophy is in memory of Alexander Taylor Hanlon whose son Sinclair and grandson Alex took part in the competition.

Massereene emerged the victors winning 3-2.

