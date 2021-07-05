Three-day Food & Craft Festival

The Junction Retail and Leisure Park in Antrim will act as the ‘Food & Craft Festival’ food hub, showcasing a mouth-watering range of local food and beverage producers, cooking demonstrations, award-winning food trucks and family entertainment. The festival’s official drinks partner, Jake’s Cocktail Bar, will also host a pop-up beer garden where visitors can sit back and soak up the atmosphere.

For arts and crafts fanatics, Market Square will be the hotspot to discover the wide range of local handcrafted products. One of the most popular events throughout the three-day festival is set to be the Picnic in the Park, where families can enjoy a day of foodie fun in the Antrim Castle Gardens featuring live entertainment, a creative zone, and a pop-up urban farm. The festival, which makes its arrival on Friday, will run until Sunday, July 18, launching a host of activities including:

Friday: Taste of NI Garden Party at Antrim Castle Gardens – 12pm-3pm

Pictured (L-R): The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, Castle Mall Centre Manager, Pamela Minford and Events & Operations Manager of Urban Events NI, Thomas Ferris, launch Antrimâ€TMs first ever Food & Craft Festival.

Historic Walking Tour with Food & Wine Tasting with Antrim Walking Tours - 1pm

Twilight Market at Market Square – 5pm-9pm

Saturday: Artisan Food & Drink Market at The Junction Antrim – 10am-5pm

Art, Craft & Lifestyle Market at Market Square - 10am-3pm

Historic Walking Tour with Food & Wine Tasting with Antrim Walking Tours - 1pm

Picnic in the Park at Antrim Castle Gardens - 11am-4pm

Sunday: Art, Craft & Lifestyle Market at Market Square – 12pm – 5pm

Artisan Food & Drink Market at The Junction Antrim - 12pm-5pm