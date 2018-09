The County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge Parade and Drumhead Service has been held to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the ending of World War 1.

The event was held in Antrim on Saturday, September 15.

36th Ulster Division Memorial LOL 143 - Ballymena District L.O.L. No.8. (photograph kindly submitted)

The parade was held through the town centre passing through the olde castle gates on to the Antrim Forum running tracks.

Third Gwynns Temperance LOL 419 who took part in the County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge Parade and Drumhead Service held in Antrim to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the ending of World War One. (Photo by John Young).

Members of Second Boyd Memorial LOL 312 Burnside who took part in the the County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge Parade and Drumhead Service. The parade was held through the town centre passing through the olde castle gates onto the Antrim Forum running tracks. Back in the day the original Ulster Volunteers drilled on this same area. (Photo courtesy of John Young).

Pictured parading in the County Antrim Grand Orange Lodge Parade and Drumhead Service to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the ending of World War One are District Officers Ballymena District L.O.L. No.8. (Picture kindly submitted)