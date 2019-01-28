RHS ‘Britain in Bloom’ finalists going for gold in 2019

Two communities in the Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough have been nominated for the RHS Britain in Bloom competition 2019.

Communities from all four corners of the United Kingdom are donning their gardening gloves as they prepare to battle it out in the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) 2019 Britain in Bloom competition.

Both Antrim Town and Randalstown have been nominated to take part this year.

The key to success in this competition year after year is the involvement of local businesses and volunteers.

Now in its 55th year, the fiercely fought contest will see 71 finalists put their horticultural skills, community spirit and green credentials to the test, from tiny Green Moor in Yorkshire with a population of just 90 to the high-rise business district of Canary Wharf in London’s docklands.

This year, groups will compete across 12 categories with Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), town and city centres seeing an uplift in entries as communities tap into the benefits of green spaces.

Chair of the Britain in Bloom judging panel, Darren Share said: “Britain in Bloom isn’t just about spectacular floral displays and making our villages, towns and cities beautiful to live in and visit.

“Many of this year’s finalists are on the frontline of tackling some of the United Kingdom’s biggest challenges such as climate change, plastic waste on beaches and declining pollinator populations.

“The thousands of volunteers who will compete in this year’s competition are a barometer for growing trends and the importance and impact of greening our communities.

“I can’t wait to see their tremendous efforts this summer.”

The Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom judges will visit the finalists during judging fortnight, which starts on July 29.

The winners of each category and finalists’ medals – ranging from Gold to Bronze – will be announced in October.

Britain in Bloom is the UK’s biggest community gardening campaign – up to 300,000 volunteers are involved in transforming our villages, towns and cities into greener and more pleasant places to live.

Since 1964, ‘Bloom’ has evolved from what many saw as a rural, hanging basket competition into a major socio-environmental campaign that is improving villages, towns and cities across the UK.

Anyone who would like more information about RHS Britain in Bloom and/or to search for community gardening groups in their local area can visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/communities/find-a-group-search-form